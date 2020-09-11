Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Sept. 11, 2020

BARNES, Lois “Kay”, age 92 of Helena passed away September 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. today, September 11th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Memorials are suggested to the Pad for Paws Foundation, P.O. box 287, Helena, MT 59624, or to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, 317 2nd Ave S., Great Falls MT 59404. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.