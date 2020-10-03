Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Oct. 3, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

JANKOWSKI, Mark A., age 49, of Helena, passed away September 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when Covid is not an issue and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

TODAY

HOFLAND, Doretta Deveny, age 71, of Helena, passed away June 30, 2020. A Memorial Reception is set for 1:00 p.m. today, October 3rd in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doretta.

TUESDAY

CAMPBELL, Dustin “Dub”, age 38 of Helena passed away October 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday October 6th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Dub's life will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dub.