Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Nov. 21, 2020

“In Our Care”
MONDAY
HARRIS, Kelly M., age 54 of Helena passed away November 16, 2020. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.