Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

EVANS, Yvonne “Vonnie”, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. today, Sept. 30, at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Vonnie are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley Church 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602, Carrol College, 1601 North Benton Ave., Helena MT 59601, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Vonnie.

THURSDAY

PRATT, June, age 75, of Helena, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. The service will also be live-streamed, it may be viewed by going to their website, www.ourredeemerlives.org and click on the button: “June Pratt memorial”. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.

FRIDAY