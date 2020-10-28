Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

WEDNESDAY

PENNINGTON, Denise, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to Covid-19, please be sure to wear a mask for the services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.

FRIDAY

JEAN, Margaret “Peggy,” age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.

EICHER, Marjorie "Marge," age 91, of Townsend, passed Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Townsend followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 212 Broadway St. in Townsend. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marge.