Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

HERRON , Ronald M., age 77, of Helena, passed away October 15, 2020. DUE TO COVID-19 SERVICES ARE ON HOLD AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED WHEN RESCHEDULED. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ronald.

FARNAM Jr., Fred F., age 79, of Helena, passed away Oct. 4, 2020. Burial with military honors is set for 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Coffee and cookies will follow in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Memorials in Fred's name may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena MT 59602 or to the VA Medical Center. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.