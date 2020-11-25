Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

BRANDLE, Jason E., age 42, of Helena, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. today, Nov. 25, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jason.

SATURDAY

LUTHER, Mark A., age 37, of Helena, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Mark's life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.