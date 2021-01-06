Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

THOMPSON, William “Bill,” age 78, of Helena, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, family and friends are welcome to attend. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to shar a memory of Bill.