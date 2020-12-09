Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

ROMICK, Milton E., age 89, of Helena, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Milton.

THURSDAY

SCHMIDT, Maureen D., age 85, of Helena, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in Maureen's name may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maureen.

FRIDAY

CLINE, Effie "Janiece," age 87, of Helena, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. A Book Signingisitation is set from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janiece.