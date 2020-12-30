Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

SHEPHERD, Freddy L. "Fred," age 81, of Helena, passed away Dec. 25, 2020. No services are planned. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.

SLOCUM, Harold Jay, age 90, of Helena, Montana, passed away Dec. 28, 2020. Services are pending. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Harold.

SATURDAY

BREWER, Brenda L., age 58, of Helena, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Brenda's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to shar a memory of Brenda.