Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

“In Our Care”
WEDNESDAY
EVANS, Yvonne “Vonnie,” age 83, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 29, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Vonnie are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley Church 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602, Carrol College, 1601 North Benton Ave., Helena MT 59601, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Vonnie.
THURSDAY
PRATT, June, age 75, of Helena, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. The service will also be live-streamed, it may be viewed by going to their website, www.ourredeemerlives.org and click on the button: “June Pratt memorial”. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.
FRIDAY
ROBINSON, Travis J., age 37, of Seattle, formerly of Helena, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall of the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in the family plot of the East Helena Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Travis.
SATURDAY
HOFLAND, Doretta Deveny, age 71, of Helena, passed away June 30, 2020. A Memorial Reception is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doretta.
