Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
FARNAM Jr., Fred F., age 79, of Helena, passed away Oct. 4, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.
THURSDAY
CAMPBELL, Dustin “Dub,” age 38, of Helena, passed away Oct. 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A service celebrating Dub's life will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dub.
LUNDE, Merry, age 65, of Helena, passed away Sept. 24, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merry.
