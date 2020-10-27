Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.

WEDNESDAY

PENNINGTON, Denise, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a mask for the services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.

FRIDAY