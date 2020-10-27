Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.
WEDNESDAY
PENNINGTON, Denise, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a mask for the services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.
FRIDAY
JEAN, Margaret “Peggy,” age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.
EICHER, Marjorie "Marge," age 91, of Townsend, passed Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Townsend followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, 212 Broadway St. in Townsend. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marge.
