Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.
THURSDAY
REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, P.O. Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.