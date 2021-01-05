Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

SLOCUM, Harold Jay, age 90, of Helena, passed away Dec. 29, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Jan. 5, at Forestvale Cemetery. A coffee and cookie reception will follow in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to shar a memory of Harold.

THOMPSON, William “Bill,” age 78, of Helena, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, family and friends are welcome to attend. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to shar a memory of Bill.