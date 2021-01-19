 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021
“In Our Care”

PENDING

ABBOTT, Douglas O., age 79, of Helena, passed away Jan. 12, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Douglas.

TUGGLE, Jane, age 91, of Helena, passed away Jan. 12, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when they're scheduled. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jane.

TUESDAY

MOODY, Vernon, age 88, of Helena, passed away Jan. 8, 2021. A graveside service with Military Honors is being held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Vernon.

