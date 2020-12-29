 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

THOMPSON, William A. “Bill,” age 78, of Helena, passed away Dec. 25, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.

SATURDAY

BREWER, Brenda L., age 58, of Helena, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Brenda's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Brenda.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News