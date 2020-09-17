Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

HARRINGTON , James “Jimmy” G., age 92, of Helena, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the funeral home social hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jimmy.

WILKISON, Margaret, age 73, of Helena, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Road, with a Celebration of Margaret's Life to follow the burial at 1 p.m. at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.