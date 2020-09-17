 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

HARRINGTON, James “Jimmy” G., age 92, of Helena, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the funeral home social hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jimmy.

SATURDAY

WILKISON, Margaret, age 73, of Helena, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Road, with a Celebration of Margaret's Life to follow the burial at 1 p.m. at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News