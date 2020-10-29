 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
“In Our Care”

PENDING

CLAASSEN, Steven J., age 64, of Helena, passed away Oct. 24, 2020. Family services will take place at a later date Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Steven.

McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.

THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.

HARLEN, Ada, age 95, of Helena, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials in Ada's name are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ada.

FRIDAY

JEAN, Margaret “Peggy,” age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Road, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.

EICHER, Marjorie "Marge," age 91, of Townsend, passed Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Townsend followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 212 Broadway St. in Townsend. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marge.

