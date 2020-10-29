Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

JEAN, Margaret “Peggy,” age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. A viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Road, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.