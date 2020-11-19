Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

BRANDLE , Jason E., age 42, of Helena, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jason.

HARRIS, Kelly M., age 54, of Helena, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.