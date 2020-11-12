Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

"In Our Care”

PENDING

BARTLETT, Jean W., age 80, of Helena, passed away Nov. 6, 2020. A funeral service will be scheduled next summer as travel restrictions ease and details will be provided as they become available. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jean.

MAHON Jr., John J., age 93, of Helena, formerly of Townsend, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.

WISEMAN, James, age 69, of Helena, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

FRIDAY

BAKER, Earl ‘Dick', age 92, of Helena, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. A Family Receiving Friends is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick.