Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

SCHMIDT , Maureen D., age 85, of Helena, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in Maureen's name may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maureen.

CLINE, Effie "Janiece," age 87, of Helena, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. A Book Signingisitation will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, Dec. 10, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janiece.