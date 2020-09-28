Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

EVANS, Yvonne “Vonnie”, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Vonnie are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley Church 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602, Carroll College, 1601 North Benton Ave., Helena MT 59601, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Vonnie.