Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.

WEDNESDAY

PENNINGTON, Denise, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a mask for the services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.

FRIDAY

JEAN, Margaret “Peggy,” age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.