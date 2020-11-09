 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

CASTLEBERRY, David C., age 71, of Helena, passed away Oct. 19, 2020. David will receive Full Military Honors at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 9, 2020, at Fort William Henry Harrison Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News