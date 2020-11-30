Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

KENDALL, Ryan W., age 32, of Helena, passed away Nov. 23, 2020. No services are planned in Helena at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ryan.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.

THURSDAY

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77, of Helena passed away Nov. 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.