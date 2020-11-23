 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
TODAY

HARRIS, Kelly M., age 54, of Helena, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.

WEDNESDAY

BRANDLE, Jason E., age 42, of Helena, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jason.

