Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

HARRIS, Kelly M., age 54, of Helena, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.