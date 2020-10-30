Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, October 30, 2020

“In Our Care”
McLEAN, Glen, age 73, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Glen.
THOMPSON, Lydia J. (Toots), age 78, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Dearborn Cemetery outside of Wolf Creek. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Lydia.
HARLEN, Ada, age 95, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials in Ada's name are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ada.
WATSON, Nicole, age 36, of Helena, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nicole.
JEAN, Margaret “Peggy”, age 91, of East Helena, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon today, October 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.
EICHER, Marjorie "Marge", age 91, of Townsend, passed Friday, October 23, 2020. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., today, October 30, 2020 at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Townsend followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, 212 Broadway Street in Townsend. Burial will be held at Deep Creek Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Marge.
REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Montana VA Health Care System, Attn: Voluntary Services, 3687 Veterans Drive Fort Harrison, MT 59636 and they like checks to be made out to: VAVS and in the memo put Liberty House. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.
