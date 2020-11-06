Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, November 6, 2020

WATSON, Nicole Jones, age 36, of Helena, passed away October 23, 2020. A private service will be held on 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 6th. The family will provide access to a recording of the service through Cindy Sangray Jones's Facebook page. An account for Aizlynn and Koa is available at Valley Bank Helena, and a Go Fund Me account has also been set up, it can be accessed by typing Nicole Jones Watson into the site's search field. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Nicole.