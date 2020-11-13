Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, November 13, 2020

BAKER, Earl ‘Dick', age 92, of Helena, passed away November 9, 2020. The family with receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., today, November 13th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick