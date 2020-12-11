Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

“In Our Care”
CLINE, Effie "Janiece," age 87, of Helena, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. A burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janiece.
