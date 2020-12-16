Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notice for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

LONGMIRE, Joann, age 77, of Helena, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to ASW Funeral Home with a private family burial taking place in the Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. To read a full obituary online, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com You may also offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Joann.