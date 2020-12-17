 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notice for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notice for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

SCHMIDT, Estella, age 92, of Helena, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Estella.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News