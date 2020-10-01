Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Notices for Thursday, October 1, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

JANKOWSKI, Mark A., age 49, of Helena, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when COVID is not an issue and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mark.

TODAY

PRATT, June, age 75, of Helena, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held today, Oct. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. The service will also be live-streamed, it may be viewed by going to their website, www.ourredeemerlives.org and click on the button: “June Pratt memorial”. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.

FRIDAY