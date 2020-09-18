Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Funeral Home notices for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

HARRINGTON , James “Jimmy” G., age 92 of Helena passed away September 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. today, September 18th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service social hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jimmy.

WILKISON, Margaret, age 73, of Helena, passed away September 14, 2020. Burial is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., with a Celebration of Margaret's Life to follow the burial at 1:00 p.m., at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.