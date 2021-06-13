Albert Lee Stovall

SATURDAY, JUNE 19
STOVALL, Albert "Al" Lee. Funeral services of Albert "Al" Lee Stovall at St. Peter's Cathedral in Helena on June 19th at 2 p.m. with inurnment to follow and reception to follow, all to take place at St. Peter's Cathedral. Al entered into rest on Nov. 27, 2019 and his service had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The service will be accessible via St. Peter's Cathedral website at spchelena.org. Flowers and donations can be made in lieu of St. Peter's Cathedral, American Legion or American Legion Baseball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.