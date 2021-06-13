 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albert Lee Stovall
0 comments

Albert Lee Stovall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

STOVALL, Albert "Al" Lee. Funeral services of Albert "Al" Lee Stovall at St. Peter's Cathedral in Helena on June 19th at 2 p.m. with inurnment to follow and reception to follow, all to take place at St. Peter's Cathedral. Al entered into rest on Nov. 27, 2019 and his service had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The service will be accessible via St. Peter's Cathedral website at spchelena.org. Flowers and donations can be made in lieu of St. Peter's Cathedral, American Legion or American Legion Baseball.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News