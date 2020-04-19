Frost, Richard "Rick" Alan

Richard “Rick” Alan Frost On the evening of April 13, 2020, Rick passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital after fighting Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for several years. At the time of his death he was surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was 71 years old, born in Butte Montana, he was the first born to Eivind “Kick” & Agnes “Aggie” Frost on August 27, 1948.

Rick grew up in Kevin, Montana where he made lifelong friendships, played sports, spent summers working on his uncle’s ranch in Highwood and helping his dad in the shop. After high school his summers were spent as a roughneck on rigs in northern Montana. It was during this time he developed his strong work ethic and endless drive. Rick graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Montana in 1970. Later that year he moved to Great Falls where he worked with Zook Brothers Construction before he found his work-home in 1976 with JCCS. By 1979 he had become a shareholder and was promoted to branch manager of the offices in Helena. For the next 37 years he served his clients of Helena and was honored to call many of them friends.