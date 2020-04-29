Fritz, Donna M.

Donna M Fritz of Helena, age 73, passed suddenly on 4/20/20. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert W Fritz DDS & brother, Nick Heiser & his wife Myrna. She is survived by her family of three siblings: brother David Heiser and his wife Pat; brother Eugene Heiser and his wife Linda; sister Judy Rinehart and her husband Bob; four children Tawni Fritz-McAlpine and husband, R Bruce McAlpine; Tammi Thompson & her husband, Curtice Thompson; Jacob Fritz & Mikel Fritz; 2 grandchildren Zach Lukenbill and his wife, Jesse & Chelsey Thompson; and 3 great grandchildren: Madison Lukenbill; Sawyer Lukenbill & Tatiyana Thompson and extended family and friends.