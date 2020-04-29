Fritz, Donna M.

May 18, 1946 – April 20, 2020
Donna M Fritz of Helena, age 73, passed suddenly on 4/20/20. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert W Fritz DDS & brother, Nick Heiser & his wife Myrna. She is survived by her family of three siblings: brother David Heiser and his wife Pat; brother Eugene Heiser and his wife Linda; sister Judy Rinehart and her husband Bob; four children Tawni Fritz-McAlpine and husband, R Bruce McAlpine; Tammi Thompson & her husband, Curtice Thompson; Jacob Fritz & Mikel Fritz; 2 grandchildren Zach Lukenbill and his wife, Jesse & Chelsey Thompson; and 3 great grandchildren: Madison Lukenbill; Sawyer Lukenbill & Tatiyana Thompson and extended family and friends.
Donna loved quilting, collecting dolls, reading, movies and spending time with all of her children including those she cared for.
“Nonna” we will miss your generous and loving spirit. Our peace & love be with you today & every day from now until eternity.
