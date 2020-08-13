French, Mark B.

May 17, 1956 – Aug. 10, 2020
Mark B. French, age 64, of Helena, Montana passed away peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital on Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Mark was born on May 17, 1956 to John and Ruth (Suden) French in Bozeman, MT. The family moved to Renton, WA and then relocated back to Livingston, MT in 1971 when they opened an A&W restaurant. He attended local schools in Renton, and then graduated from Park County High School in 1974.
Mark was no stranger to hard work and jumping in to help with the family businesses. As a kid, he would help out in the summers at his grandfather’s business, Suden Lumber & Hardware, in Stanford, MT. He also continued to help when the family opened the A&W and then was instrumental in helping his father with running Park Lumber in Livingston. Mark also worked several other jobs over the years, including a short stint in Texas in the oil field.
Mark married Debbie Sexton on June 17, 1983. They would later divorce in 1996. They were blessed with two daughters, Christina and Ashley. Mark, Debbie, and the girls moved to Kalispell in 1987 after he decided to make a career change. He completed his Associate’s degree of Surveying at Flathead Valley Community College in 1989. He worked on a surveying crew for the Montana Department of Transportation in the Kalispell District for a short period of time and then relocated to Helena in 1989 after accepting a Road Design position with the department. He worked in Road Design for the remainder of his career until retiring as the Butte District Road Design Supervisor in December 2016.
Mark met and began dating Teresa Garman in 2002 and they later married on Leap Day of 2012. He loved to joke about the fact that he only had to buy her a gift every 4 years, but that it would have to be four times as good.
Mark always had a larger than life mentality, a charismatic personality, and a true genuineness that touched everyone he knew. He had an incredible friend base and he cherished all of the time spent with his family and friends. He was always the first person that anyone could turn to for help and he was never afraid to share his point of view.
Mark had many quotes that we all loved to hear and could appreciate. Although there are too many to list, some of the ones we remember him by include:
“If you don’t like me now, you’ll like me less later.”
“Drive fast….take chances.”
“Only break one law at a time.”
And the always versatile, “Sweetheart”.
He was smart, loved to tinker and work on a myriad of projects, and could figure just about anything out. He was a jack of all trades and constructed two of the homes the family lived in with the help of his father, John. He also loved to talk about all of the muscle cars he owned in his past and all of the adventures that went along with them. He always loved a good car show and would be sure to tell you, “I had a car like that!”
He was an avid golfer and loved sports overall, especially the betting aspect of it with his friends. He was a very proud Montana State Bobcat fan and was always ready to banter with a University of Montana Grizzly fan. He also loved to harass his son-in-law over the Montana Tech/Carroll College rivalry.
Mark suffered an unfortunate accident in 2016, leaving him mostly paralyzed. Even though this changed his day-to-day life and retirement plans, he never let it define the person he was and he admirably persevered through his challenges.
Mark was the most doting, loving, and supportive son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He unconditionally loved and was so proud of all of his kids, grandkids, and family. His family was so lucky to have him and he will be tremendously missed.
Mark is survived by his wife, Teresa; his daughters, Christina Curran, her husband Chris, and their daughter Rylee of Helena; Ashley French and her boyfriend, Joe Engel of Anchorage, AK; his step-kids, Britney Varhley, her husband Andrew, and their daughter Lynn of North Bend, WA; Kelby Garman, his wife Janelle, and their children McKenzie and Everett of East Helena. His siblings, Mary Jon French of Helena; and Nancy Ricci and her husband Sam of Grove City, OH; as well as, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards the special friends that provided their never ending support and friendship over the past few years. He loved and appreciated all of you more than words can express.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Papa Ray’s Sports Bar (20 Mt Hwy 518, Montana City, MT) from 3:00-6:00 P.M. Mark would love it if you wear your Bobcat attire and shorts; come share memories, laugh, and be comfortable. Masks are welcome, not required.
Simple Cremation has assisted the family. To View the Tribute page or share Remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
