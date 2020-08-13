French, Mark B.

Mark met and began dating Teresa Garman in 2002 and they later married on Leap Day of 2012. He loved to joke about the fact that he only had to buy her a gift every 4 years, but that it would have to be four times as good.

Mark always had a larger than life mentality, a charismatic personality, and a true genuineness that touched everyone he knew. He had an incredible friend base and he cherished all of the time spent with his family and friends. He was always the first person that anyone could turn to for help and he was never afraid to share his point of view.

Mark had many quotes that we all loved to hear and could appreciate. Although there are too many to list, some of the ones we remember him by include:

“If you don’t like me now, you’ll like me less later.”

“Drive fast….take chances.”

“Only break one law at a time.”

And the always versatile, “Sweetheart”.