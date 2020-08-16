Freeman, Lois Ann, (Sorensen)

Lois Ann (Sorensen) Freeman, 89, passed away August 12, 2020, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, with her loving family by her side.
Lois Freeman was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and eternal optimist. Lois was spunky, witty, and always up for an adventure. More than anything, Lois was kind and accepting of all. Lois was notorious for making anyone family, and once welcomed into her life, you were considered family forever.
Lois was born at home in Mound, MN on January 9, 1931, as the third of four children of Emil F. and Lois R. (Crandall) Sorensen. Lois attended kindergarten through eleventh grade in Mound, MN. In high school, Lois was active in band, served as class treasurer, attended Girls State, and was the photographer for the yearbook. Her junior year she was selected as the homecoming princess, alongside her best friend, Margaret.
During her senior year of high school, the family relocated to North Bend, OR where she graduated from high school. Lois attended the University of Oregon for a year after she graduated high school.
Lois had a strong work ethic and started working at the local theatre in Mound as an usher, making 50 cents per night. This amazing job came with the benefit of watching all the latest movies for free. Lois was quickly promoted to popcorn girl and then to head cashier.
After the move to North Bend, Lois worked for the Hoffman Family, local jewelry store owners, as their house cleaner. Needing to make more money, Lois was planning to leave house cleaning. The Hoffman's instead offered her the opportunity to clean the jewelry store as well. Lois took the opportunity seriously, and quietly learned about the jewelry business while she was cleaning. Being a quick learner, Lois was hired to work in the jewelry store and became the store manager.
During her senior year, Lois met Victor Eugene Freeman through mutual friends. Lois and Gene dated for several years before marrying on August 5, 1951, at the Methodist Church in North Bend. During their marriage, Lois and Gene welcomed five children into this world, Michael, Richard, Cathy, Susan, and David.
The Freeman family relocated to Helena, Montana in 1971. In Helena, Lois continued to be active in her local community and was President of the Helena Soroptimist Club and served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She was notably proud of the hiking trip in which she took her scouts to the Chinese Wall in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in 1973.
Lois spent sixteen years as the bookkeeper and business manager for Neill Avenue Tire until their closing. She finished her career with the State of Montana Department of Revenue, where she retired.
After retirement, Lois and Gene enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona. They did this each year until Gene passed away, in 2008. After the passing of Gene, Lois was fortunate enough to find a second love of her life, Bill Walling, who was a longtime friend of both Lois and Gene. Lois and Bill spent 11 years together and they enjoyed traveling, which included a cruise to Alaska and wintering in Arizona.
Family was of utmost importance to Lois. She was exceptionally proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending concerts, performances, and graduations, and was often called to assist with baking for school functions.
In her spare time, you would find Lois camping, cake decorating, bowling, sewing, quilting, horseback riding, water skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and showing dogs. Lois had the opportunity to ride on horseback into the Scapegoat Wilderness in 1995. There, she was camp cook for a guiding outfit. Lois loved sharing her passions with others and was especially proud that she taught all her grandchildren how to start a campfire, using only one match.
Lois is survived by her sister, Betty (Monroe) Denison of Hewitt, TX; sister-in-law, Jean Sorensen of Coos Bay, OR; children, Mike Freeman of Coos Bay, OR, Rich Freeman of Wolf Creek, MT, Cathy Herman of Rosemount, MN, Sue Agostinelli of Naples, FL, and Dave Freeman of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Cassandra Agostinell of southern France, Jenny Freeman of Butte, MT, Joe (Kari) Agostinelli of Great Falls, MT, Sara (Joel) Agostinelli of Granger, IN, Casey (Melissa) Freeman of Beaverton, OR, Jessica Frazier of Helena, MT, Bryan Herman of Rosemount, MN, and Anna Herman of Rosemount, MN; and great grandchildren, Kalob, Kylee, Krisitan, CJ, Deegyn, Liam, Mallory, Nolan, Leigha, and Hudson.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Lois; husband of 56 years, Gene Freeman; brothers, Tom and John Sorensen; son-in-law, Rich Herman; second love and companion, Bill Walling; and lifelong best friend, Margaret Jackson.
The family is planning a celebration of life for Lois on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the family home at 620 Faw Rd, Helena, MT. Cremation has taken place and a burial of ashes will be planned for July 4, 2021, at the Seeley Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lois’ name to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or another charity of the donor’s choice. In her memory, please show kindness to others, just as Lois Freeman did every day of her life.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Kaae of the Sletten Cancer Institute and the Oncology staff at Benefis Health for their kind and compassionate care during Lois’ last days.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
