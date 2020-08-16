Freeman, Lois Ann, (Sorensen)

After retirement, Lois and Gene enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona. They did this each year until Gene passed away, in 2008. After the passing of Gene, Lois was fortunate enough to find a second love of her life, Bill Walling, who was a longtime friend of both Lois and Gene. Lois and Bill spent 11 years together and they enjoyed traveling, which included a cruise to Alaska and wintering in Arizona.

Family was of utmost importance to Lois. She was exceptionally proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending concerts, performances, and graduations, and was often called to assist with baking for school functions.

In her spare time, you would find Lois camping, cake decorating, bowling, sewing, quilting, horseback riding, water skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and showing dogs. Lois had the opportunity to ride on horseback into the Scapegoat Wilderness in 1995. There, she was camp cook for a guiding outfit. Lois loved sharing her passions with others and was especially proud that she taught all her grandchildren how to start a campfire, using only one match.