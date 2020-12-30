 Skip to main content
Freddy Lee Shepherd
Freddy Lee Shepherd

Dec. 15, 1939 - Dec. 25, 2020

Freddy Lee Shepherd, age 81, passed away Friday December 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after an extended battle with health issues.

No services are planned. Fred will be laid to rest in the spring at Forestvale Cemetery with Military Honors.

Fred was born December 15th, 1939 in Victor, Iowa, a son of William and Elsie Shepherd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William S and Elsie A (Meyer) Shepherd.

Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara J (Sentman) Shepherd of Helena; son, Mark (Michele) Shepherd of Helena; daughter, Lisa (Erik) Magnuson of Tenino, WA; three grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Reed, Bradlee (Danielle) Shepherd and Calvin Magnuson; one great-grandchild Wallace Reed; brothers, Thomas (Judy) Shepherd of Atkins, IA; Richard (Cynthia) Shepherd of Kennewick, WA; sisters, Judy (Steve) Schoenherr of Loudon TN, Janice (Byron) Coghlan of Grand Island, NE; brother-in-law, Robert (Ellen) Sentman of Tiffin, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Freddy's name are suggested to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.

