Fred Francis Farnam Jr.

Fred and Jill made their family home on Lincoln Road in the Helena Valley. Fred could always be found in attendance supporting his children as they travelled the state competing in basketball, drama, speech and debate, football and fastpitch.

Fred was blessed with nine grandchildren in which he would continue his travels to support them in all they did. Janae and Bruce Ruckman's three girls, Jayelyn, Kylee and Claire; Dan and Lyndi's three children, Randall, Alden, and Park; and Ann and Justin Pearson's three children, Tori, Monte, and Tasha. John and Paul Heitzenrater provided joy to Fred through their NFL and NBA sporting events while visiting Denver!

Fred was a kind and gentle soul. He always had a story to tell and a friend to make. Fred remained in close touch with his grade school buddies. One in particular who moved in up the road, Jerry Stevens. Fred and Jerry kept up to their old antics, hunting and fishing late into their lives. He made many friends through his entire life. Fast Freddie left an impression on many and he will sure be missed.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, H Margaret Sullivan, and Fred Farnam Sr; sister Diane; spouse Jill Lyndes Farnam. He is survived by his four children and their families: Jill's brothers and their families, and numerous family friends.