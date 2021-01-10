Frank P. (Paul) Scotten

Following the birth of their daughter Joyce in June of 1953, the young family left Vancouver and moved to Bozeman where Paul reinrolled at Montana State College, this time in the civil engineering program. Upon graduating in 1956 Paul, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, took a job with the Montana Power Company as a civil engineer. He began a 32 year career that took him to projects from one end of the state to the other and saw him participate and succeed in every facet of the company's industry. He progressed from a position as a junior engineer to the highest levels of management. No short recounting of his career can adequately describe all of his accomplishments, but let it suffice to say Paul "did it all".

Paul was assistant division superintendent Great Falls when he was promoted to manager of the Havre District in 1974. In 1980 he was made assistant manager of the Colstrip 3&4 construction project which at that time was the largest single private construction project in Montana history. At the completion of the project in 1982 Paul and Bea left Butte and moved to Helena where he was division manager until 1986.

In December of that year Paul and Bea moved to Colstrip when Paul was named vice-president of the Montana Power Co. in charge of the Colstrip Project Division.