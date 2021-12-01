September 1, 1947 - November 26, 2021

Frank Neiss, 74 of Helena MT passed away in his home on November 26, 2021, after a 15-day battle with Lung cancer.

He was born in Billings MT to Helen and Wilmer Neiss on September 1, 1947.

Frank grew up in Billings MT and went to school at Central Catholic he went on to become a skilled electrician, welder, and an outstanding cattle rancher and farmer. He was a member of IBEW Local 532 for 50 years and made lifelong friends who held him in high regard and called him “Frankie” He enjoyed after work red beers at Tiny's once his kids were grown. The IBEW brotherhood was an important part of his rich life.

Frank was married to the love of his life Lori Neiss for 45 years, together they raised their children and ran a successful farm and ranch for the better part of 3 decades.

Frank was known to many as “Frankie, Poppa Frank and Mo”

He was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed Friday night Poker at Nickles in Helena.

He never missed an opportunity to get down on the floor and play with his kids and grandkids. He was a true kid at heart. He was smart, funny, and kind. A true jokester. He opened his home and heart to all. He showed us all what it meant to be an entrepreneur, to never give up and always push ahead. He instilled a very strong work ethic in all of us. His love was pure and never ending. His kids were never afraid to fall because he would catch them, no mistake was too big for his unfailing love and forgiveness.

He was a dad to many and friend to all. Anyone lucky enough to know Frank was in the presence of God's love. Your secrets and heart were safe, your fears were softened, and your future was encouraging.

He made a way for all he knew, he was a social butterfly, always answered his cell, even though he acted annoyed he was thrilled so many people called him throughout the day.

He enjoyed his coffee with cream and sugar, he liked his eggs over easy, his bacon crisp and his smokes close by. He was a man of routine, courage, and strength. A true Montana Cowboy.

He is survived by his wife Lori Neiss, Children, Patrick Neiss, Camille Neiss Fischer, Mikel Neiss, Amber Neiss Ion, Megan Neiss. His Brother Rick Neiss, Sisters Debbie and Peggy Neiss. His Grandchildren, Patrick, Riley, and Braydon Neiss, Forrest and Haven Fischer, McKenzie Neiss, Luca, and Logan Ion.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers to donate to the ASPCA in Franks name. He never met an animal he didn't like, well except coyotes. He didn't like them but most other 4-legged furry friends he did.

Services are scheduled for Spring in Billings MT. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Frank, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.