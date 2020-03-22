Frank James Cooney died peacefully on March 17, 2020 with his beloved wife at his side. At the time of his passing he was a resident of Touchmark in Helena.

Frank was born in Harlowton, the youngest of seven children and the son of John Patrick and Leta Hodgen Cooney on January 22, 1928.

His father owned and operated a livery stable in Butte but longed for the ranching life, so he moved his family first to Ringling and then to Harlowton where he purchased and expanded the Cooney Ranch to a number of counties but primarily in Wheatland and Sweetgrass.

Frank attended grade and high school in Harlowton. Upon graduation Frank worked the family sheep and cattle ranch with a great sense of pride alongside his brothers Jack, Bill, and Bob Cooney.

Frank was especially proud of his ranching heritage and recounted on innumerable occasions wonderful memories of the early days of ranching. As time went on Frank’s focus was overseeing the sheep and wool business end of the ranch while his brothers focused on raising cattle. Frank took great pride in continuing to raise “Rambouillet” sheep, a tradition started by his late father JP Cooney in the early 1900’s.