Frances Ruth (Warner) Landwehr, of Helena, MT passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on March 6, 2021. Frances was born in Fairview, OK on November 8, 1921 to Joe and Ruth Thompson. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Glenn Warner, whom she married April 8, 1939. They lived in Oklahoma, then both Helena and East Helena over the years until Glenn died in 1976. She married Sy Landwehr in 1978 and they were together until his passing in 2000. Frances was also preceded in death by her children, Lora Ruth Warner, Jimmie Lee Warner, Glenda Joyce Craft, and daughter in-law Donna F. Warner.

Frances was also beloved by her many friends and extended family. She attended both Our Lady of the Valley and St. Mary's churches and was a resident of Touchmark of Helena where her spirit and sociable nature was adored by many. It was such a blessing for Frances to reach the age of 99 having connected with so many people who cared about and loved her. Frances was a gentle soul who was always quick to smile and made everyone she met feel comfortable. She was always ready for a friendly game of dice or cards (it's easy to be friendly when you're handily beating everyone at the table). Frances was a woman of action and was a proud member of both the Moose Lodge in Helena and the VFW Auxiliary in East Helena.