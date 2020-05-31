It is with a heavy heart and deep love that we say goodbye to our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Frances Marie Barnes passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning, May 23, 2020.
Fran was blessed to live a long, full life surrounded by many family and friends.
She is survived by her four sons: John Barnes (Annette) of Vancouver, Wash.; Weston Barnes (Jackie) of Jefferson City, Mont.; Thomas Barnes Jr. (Joy) of Royse City, Texas; and Dominic Barnes (Leesa) of Jefferson City, Mont.
Fran is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Nicholas, Gretchen, John, Joseph, Andy, Tammi, Amber, Brandon, Bryan, Morgan and Josh and 10 great grandchildren: Rose, Sam, Gus, Jack, Alex, Jamie, Andre, Eva, Nessa, Ashton and Madelyn.
Fran was happily married to her wonderful husband, Thomas Barnes for 48 years, and we are at peace knowing she now joins him. She is also proceeded in death by her brothers, Gasper and Sam, her sister, Marie and her beloved daughter- in- law, Carolyn Barnes.
Fran was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1935 to John and Andreanna Lupo. The family moved to San, Jose California in 1944. It was here, in San Jose, that Frances met her husband, Tom, at a local dance. They fell in love and were married on October 20, 1957. Although Tom had traveled the world through his time in the Navy, he always considered Montana to be his home. In 1976, Tom and Fran brought their young family back home to Montana.
Fran deeply loved her family and felt no greater pride then getting to watch her family grow and prosper. There never was a child that did not consider Fran to be “grandma.”
For Frances, Sundays were reserved for family gatherings. She loved nothing more than treating her family to a traditional Italian feast in which you were almost certain to hear “Mangia, Eat up. It’s all paid for.”
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. The Funeral will take place Friday, at 11am at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for Frances.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.