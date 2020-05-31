× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with a heavy heart and deep love that we say goodbye to our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Frances Marie Barnes passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning, May 23, 2020.

Fran was blessed to live a long, full life surrounded by many family and friends.

She is survived by her four sons: John Barnes (Annette) of Vancouver, Wash.; Weston Barnes (Jackie) of Jefferson City, Mont.; Thomas Barnes Jr. (Joy) of Royse City, Texas; and Dominic Barnes (Leesa) of Jefferson City, Mont.

Fran is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Nicholas, Gretchen, John, Joseph, Andy, Tammi, Amber, Brandon, Bryan, Morgan and Josh and 10 great grandchildren: Rose, Sam, Gus, Jack, Alex, Jamie, Andre, Eva, Nessa, Ashton and Madelyn.

Fran was happily married to her wonderful husband, Thomas Barnes for 48 years, and we are at peace knowing she now joins him. She is also proceeded in death by her brothers, Gasper and Sam, her sister, Marie and her beloved daughter- in- law, Carolyn Barnes.