Aug. 18, 1944 – Sept. 15, 2021
On the morning of September 15, 2021 we lost a Wonderful Lady Frances (Fran) Condon, 77, from complications of a stroke. Fran passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at St. Peter's Hospital.
Frances L. Condon was born on August 18, 1944 to Theodore Grimm and Ellen Radabah Grimm. Fran had five siblings and she was the youngest. Fran liked reading magazines and outdoor drives with family and friends. Her and Dad loved Stock Cars. She loved to hear the roar as they went by. Fran also loved Snicker Bars.
The day her grandson Nicholas Condon-Root was born was one of the happiest and joyous days for her and dad. The day her daughter Lauriann married James Doney she was so happy she acquired two more grandchildren; Andrew and Brandon. She loved all her boys as she would say. Then great-grandchildren came. Fran got to know six of them and but she loved them all.
Fran is preceded in death by her husband; Delred (Butch) Condon, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter; Lauriann (James) Doney; grandsons; Nicholas (Jasmine) Condon-Root, Andrew Doney, Brandon Doney, her great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
There will be a Service celebrating Fran on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at noon at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home at 3750 N. Montana Avenue. Following the service we will head to the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison for military honors for Delred (Butch) Condon and there they both will be laid to rest together. There will be a Reception to follow after ceremony at Fort Harrison and details will be announced at that time.
To send Condolences to the family or a personal comment go to: www.helenafuneral.com or you can mail to: P.O. Box 51 Clancy, MT. 59634 or P.O. Box 1046 East Helena, MT 59635.
