Aug. 18, 1944 – Sept. 15, 2021

On the morning of September 15, 2021 we lost a Wonderful Lady Frances (Fran) Condon, 77, from complications of a stroke. Fran passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at St. Peter's Hospital.

Frances L. Condon was born on August 18, 1944 to Theodore Grimm and Ellen Radabah Grimm. Fran had five siblings and she was the youngest. Fran liked reading magazines and outdoor drives with family and friends. Her and Dad loved Stock Cars. She loved to hear the roar as they went by. Fran also loved Snicker Bars.

The day her grandson Nicholas Condon-Root was born was one of the happiest and joyous days for her and dad. The day her daughter Lauriann married James Doney she was so happy she acquired two more grandchildren; Andrew and Brandon. She loved all her boys as she would say. Then great-grandchildren came. Fran got to know six of them and but she loved them all.

Fran is preceded in death by her husband; Delred (Butch) Condon, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter; Lauriann (James) Doney; grandsons; Nicholas (Jasmine) Condon-Root, Andrew Doney, Brandon Doney, her great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.