Foster, Karen Ann

March 25, 1952 – March 6, 2020

Karen Ann Held was born in Amarillo, Texas, on March 25th, 1952, the first child of James F and Wilma M (Lundvall) Held. She was later joined by two brothers and a sister. Karen’s father served in the Air Force and she was very proud to be called a military brat.

From Amarillo, Jim received orders to Korea, so Willie and Karen moved back to Clyde Park and stayed with Karen’s grandparents, Mable & Albert Lundvall and Ed and Olga Held. Karen loved living in the country and helping grandpa with the animals and grandma with the garden and gathering gooseberry’s. Karen’s bucket didn’t get very full and she usually had one heck of a belly ache. During this time, Richard James was born. Upon Jim’s return from Korea and after a short “retirement” Jim reinlisted and the family moved to Malmstrom AFB near Great Falls, where Kathryn Ione was born. After that they moved to Ellsworth AFB near Rapid City, South Dakota where they were stationed for 13 years and along came William Douglas. When Jim returned from his duty in Viet Nam, the family went to Bitburg, Germany.

While in Europe they would travel through different area during the summer months and Karen was able to spend a month in London with a good friend and her relatives. What a wonderful experience.