Foster, Karen Ann

Karen Ann (Held) Foster

March 25, 1952 – March 6, 2020

Karen Ann Held was born in Amarillo, Texas, on March 25th, 1952, the first child of James F and Wilma M (Lundvall) Held. She was later joined by two brothers and a sister. Karen’s father served in the Air Force and she was very proud to be called a military brat.

From Amarillo, Jim received orders to Korea, so Willie and Karen moved back to Clyde Park and stayed with Karen’s grandparents, Mable & Albert Lundvall and Ed and Olga Held. Karen loved living in the country and helping grandpa with the animals and grandma with the garden and gathering gooseberry’s. Karen’s bucket didn’t get very full and she usually had one heck of a belly ache. During this time, Richard James was born. Upon Jim’s return from Korea and after a short “retirement” Jim reinlisted and the family moved to Malmstrom AFB near Great Falls, where Kathryn Ione was born. After that they moved to Ellsworth AFB near Rapid City, South Dakota where they were stationed for 13 years and along came William Douglas. When Jim returned from his duty in Viet Nam, the family went to Bitburg, Germany.

While in Europe they would travel through different area during the summer months and Karen was able to spend a month in London with a good friend and her relatives. What a wonderful experience.

It was also in Germany when she met Danny (Emmett) Foster, another military brat. In April 1971 she returned to the states and she and Danny got married in Valparaiso, Indiana, on May 6th, 1971. The first 7 years they lived in Indiana before they had a chance to move with their three children to Montana. During the early years, they enjoyed camping with family, playing guitar, snowmobiling, traveling, canoeing and almost anything outdoors. Later in life their camp trips continued and they enjoyed motorcycle riding. Karen and Danny were always busy doing things together and with family. There was rarely a dull moment.

Danny passed away on November 15th, 2017. In addition, Karen was preceeded in death by her sister, Kathy Hall, her brother in law Russell Hall and her niece, Heidi Hall, and many other close family and friends

Karen is survived by her parents, Wilma and Jim Held, brothers Richard (Lisa) and Bill; son, Christopher Derrick, daughter, Angel (Lance) Renee Rafferty and Daughter, Tanja (Shawn) Marie Herlihy; five grandchildren, twins Stephen (Jessica) and Derrick (Brittney), Shawnee, Collin and Kira Herlihy; and four great grandchildren, Nathan, Avery, Decon and Xander all of Colorado.

Karen always felt very thankful for all the blessings in her life and the great love of family and friends. Her greatest joy in life was being a Mother to her three precious children.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
8:45AM-9:25AM
Mountain Family Fellowship
6145 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
9:30AM
Mountain Family Fellowship
6145 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
