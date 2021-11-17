Floyd Leroy Ladd

October 12, 1933 - November 11, 2021

Floyd “Bud” Leroy Ladd, 88 of Clancy, Montana passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

Bud was born on October 12, 1933 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Ralph and Gladys Ladd, where he attending local schools, playing basketball and holding scoring records at Shenandoah High School. He later moved to Creston Iowa where he played for the Junior College. He met his future bride and love of his life, Camille Clark at a basketball game and they married on April 11, 1953. They started their family with their first son Eric and he was followed by son Barry and daughters Shelly and Patti. Bud started his career in retail with Osco Drug which moved him and his family around the country and eventually to Montana. In 1982 he established Bud's Extinguisher Service in Helena, Montana which he owned for 30 years before retiring.

Dad's love of the outdoors and camping found our family at Hebgen Lake at every opportunity. Other interests included hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid photographer, antique enthusiast, golfer and craftsman, especially woodworking in the later years. He passed on his love of these traditions to his kids and grandkids, who continue them today. He and Camille traveled extensively after retirement, spending winters in Alabama near their son Barry and visiting family and friends in other parts of the country. Their dream trip came in 2000 when they traveled to Europe to visit all of the exchange students that they had hosted in previous years.

Dad was a long-time member of South Hills Baptist Fellowship, where he served the church as a deacon, song leader and greeter. He was a devout man of God and unwavering in his faith. Bud never worried about anything, firmly believing that God would always provide exactly what was needed. His church family was very important to him and he always put the needs of others before his own. Dad was always positive, generous and encouraged others to be their very best. Bud lived life to its fullest and never missed an opportunity to bring a smile to someone's face. His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren for many years to come.

Bud is survived by Camille, his wife of 68 years; Son Barry Ladd of Island Park, ID; Daughter Shelly Ladd of Rancho Cordova, CA; Daughter Patti Glueckert (Bert) of Montana City, MT; Grandchildren Christi Youngs (Jared) of Vail, AZ; Adam Ladd (Barb) of Tucson, AZ; Paige Ladd of Island Park, ID; A.J. Glueckert (Courtney) of Lolo, MT and Jolene Poetzsch (Zack) of Worland, WY; Great Grandchildren Archer Youngs, Mahlia Youngs and Kenzie Youngs.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sonny and son Eric.

Services will be held on Saturday November 20th at South Hills Baptist Fellowship in Montana City at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Flowers and condolences may be sent to South Hills Baptist Fellowship.

In the words of Dad: “God will provide.”